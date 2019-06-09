UFC 238 Highlights: UFC 238 Highlights: Blagoi Ivanov Out Strikes Tai Tuivasa

Blagoi Ivanov out strikes Tai Tuivasa.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC 238 pay-per-view event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday night (June 8, 2019). This was a classic rock em sock em heavyweight slugfest. Throughout the later rounds, Ivanov continued to tease the guillotine choke never got it. Ivanov did pick up the decision win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



"This is crazy!"



These heavyweights are slugging it out in round 3️⃣! #UFC238 pic.twitter.com/rAzeaoadlu — UFC (@ufc) June 9, 2019

