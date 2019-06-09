UFC 238 Highlights: Valentina Shevchenko KO’s Jessica Eye With Nasty Head Kick

Valentina Shevchenko finishes Jessica Eye in nasty fashion.

The two fighters met in a women’s flyweight title bout at the UFC 238 pay-per-view event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday night (June 8, 2019). In the second round, Shevchenko knocked her out with a left head kick for the win. A very scary win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 238. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

