UFC 238 Medical Suspensions: Donald Cerrone Out Indefinitely

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC 238, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.



The UFC 238 pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card aired on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+, at 6:15 PM ET.



Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes in a bantamweight title bout served as the main event. In the co-headliner, Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Eye in a women’s flyweight title bout.

Rounding out the five bout main card was Donald Cerrone vs. Tony Ferguson in a lightweight bout, Petr Yan vs. Jimmie Rivera in a bantamweight bout, and Tai Tuivasa vs. Blagoi Ivanov in a heavyweight bout.



Some of the more notable suspensions include Cerrone being suspended indefinitely, Cejudo, Ferguson, Yan, Rivera, and Ivanov out for 60 days.

Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMA Junkie:

Henry Cejudo: Suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact; needs physician’s clearance.

Marlon Moraes: Suspended 90 days with 60 days no contact; needs physician’s clearance.

Tony Ferguson: Suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact.

Donald Cerrone: Suspended indefinitely; needs CT of facial bones and MRI of head for physician’s clearance.

Jessica Eye: Suspended 120 days with 90 days no contact; needs clean CT scan and physician’s clearance.

Petr Yan: Suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact.

Jimmie Rivera: Suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact.

Blagoy Ivanov: Suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact; needs X-ray of lower right leg for physician’s clearance.

Tai Tuivasa: Suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact.

Tatiana Suarez: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact; needs MRI of neck for physician’s clearance.

Aljamain Sterling: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact; needs X-ray of lower leg.

Pedro Munhoz: Suspended 45 days with 30 days; needs X-ray of right foot, right and left forearm, ankles and lower leg.

Karolina Kowalkiewicz: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Ricardo Lamas: Suspended 90 days with 60 days no contact; needs neurological exam and physician’s clearance for broken jaw.

Xiaonan Yan: Suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact; needs X-ray of right foot, finger and clearance from orthopedic physician.

Grigory Popov: Suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact; needs physician’s clearance for facial laceration and neurological exam.

Joanne Calderwood: Needs medical clearance for forehead laceration.

