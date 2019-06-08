UFC 238 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC 238 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

Tonight (June 8), UFC 238 takes place inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. In the headliner, flyweight champion Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes will do battle for the vacant bantamweight title. UFC 238’s co-main event will see Valentina Shevchenko defend her women’s flyweight gold against Jessica Eye. Lightweight action between Tony Ferguson and Donald Cerrone will also be featured on the main card.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC 238 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 1:15 a.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC 238 post-fight press conference.