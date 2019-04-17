UFC 238 Poster Revealed (Photo)

The UFC 238 poster has been revealed. UFC 238 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on June 8. Check out the official UFC 238 poster here:
In the main event of the evening, UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo jumps up to 135 pounds to face Marlon Moraes for the vacant title. TJ Dillashaw vacated his bantamweight title after testing positive for EPO and being handed a two-year suspension.
Also, in the co-main event of the night, UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defends her title against Jessica Eye. The Chicago card features some other great match-ups.
Jimmie Rivera takes on Petr Yan, Tai Tuivasa returns at heavyweight, Tatiana Suarez takes on Nina Ansaroff, and many more. Check out the full UFC 238 lineup below:
- Bantamweight: Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes – for vacant bantamweight title
- Flyweight: (C) Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Eye
- Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz vs. Aljamain Sterling
- Bantamweight: Jimmie Rivera vs. Petr Yan
- Heavyweight: Blagoy Ivanov vs. Tai Tuivasa
- Women’s strawweight: Nina Ansaroff vs. Tatiana Suarez
- Women’s flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Joanne Calderwood
- Women’s strawweight: Alexa Grasso vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
- Featherweight: Calvin Kattar vs. Ricardo Lamas
- Women’s strawweight: Felice Herrig vs. Yan Xiaonan
What do you think about the UFC 238 poster?