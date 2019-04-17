UFC 238 Poster Revealed (Photo)

We now have the UFC 238 poster revealed, featuring two title fights between Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes, and Valentina Shevchenko and Jessica Eye.

The UFC 238 poster has been revealed. UFC 238 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on June 8. Check out the official UFC 238 poster here:

In the main event of the evening, UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo jumps up to 135 pounds to face Marlon Moraes for the vacant title. TJ Dillashaw vacated his bantamweight title after testing positive for EPO and being handed a two-year suspension.

Also, in the co-main event of the night, UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defends her title against Jessica Eye. The Chicago card features some other great match-ups.

Jimmie Rivera takes on Petr Yan, Tai Tuivasa returns at heavyweight, Tatiana Suarez takes on Nina Ansaroff, and many more. Check out the full UFC 238 lineup below:

Bantamweight: Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes – for vacant bantamweight title

Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes – for vacant bantamweight title Flyweight: (C) Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Eye

(C) Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Eye Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz vs. Aljamain Sterling

Pedro Munhoz vs. Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight: Jimmie Rivera vs. Petr Yan

Jimmie Rivera vs. Petr Yan Heavyweight: Blagoy Ivanov vs. Tai Tuivasa

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Tai Tuivasa Women’s strawweight: Nina Ansaroff vs. Tatiana Suarez

Nina Ansaroff vs. Tatiana Suarez Women’s flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Joanne Calderwood

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Joanne Calderwood Women’s strawweight: Alexa Grasso vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Alexa Grasso vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz Featherweight: Calvin Kattar vs. Ricardo Lamas

Calvin Kattar vs. Ricardo Lamas Women’s strawweight: Felice Herrig vs. Yan Xiaonan

What do you think about the UFC 238 poster?