UFC 238 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Henry Cejudo & Valentina Shevchenko Top List

UFC 238 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

The UFC 238 pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card aired on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+, at 6:15 PM ET.



Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes in a bantamweight title bout served as the main event. In the co-headliner, Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Eye in a women’s flyweight title bout.

Rounding out the five bout main card was Donald Cerrone vs. Tony Ferguson in a lightweight bout, Petr Yan vs. Jimmie Rivera in a bantamweight bout, and Tai Tuivasa vs. Blagoi Ivanov in a heavyweight bout.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Henry Cejudo: $40,000 def. Marlon Moraes: $30,000

Valentina Shevchenko: $40,000 def. Jessica Eye: $30,000

Tony Ferguson: $15,000 def. Donald Cerrone: $20,000

Petr Yan: $4,000 def. Jimmie Rivera: $5,000

Blagoy Ivanov: $3,500 def. Tai Tuivasa: $4,000

Tatiana Suarez: $4,000 def. Nina Ansaroff: $5,000

Aljamain Sterling: $10,000 def. Pedro Munhoz: $10,000

Alexa Grasso: $4,000 def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz: $5,000

Calvin Kattar: $4,000 def. Ricardo Lamas: $20,000

Yan Xiaonan: $4,000 def. Angela Hill: $10,000

Darren Stewart: $5,000 def. Bevon Lewis: $3,500

Eddie Wineland: $15,000 def. Grigorii Popov: $3,500

Katlyn Chookagian: $5,000 def. Joanne Calderwood: $5,000

