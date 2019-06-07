UFC 238 Weigh-in Results & Live Stream Today (June 7)

The UFC 238 weigh-ins will take place today (June 7).

All 26 fighters on the UFC 238 card are set to tip the scales. UFC 238 will be held inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois tomorrow night. Headlining the card will be a clash between flyweight champion Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes for the vacant bantamweight title.

Also tipping the scales this morning will be co-headliners Valentina Shevchenko and Jessica Eye. Shevchenko will defend her women’s flyweight title. Of course there’s the highly anticipated lightweight tilt between Tony Ferguson and Donald Cerrone.

The weigh-ins will begin at 10 a.m. ET. We’ll be posting a live stream on this page once it is uploaded. Keep refreshing this page for live results below:

Main Card (PPV)

Henry Cejudo () vs. Marlon Moraes ()

Valentina Shevchenko () vs. Jessica Eye ()

Tony Ferguson () vs. Donald Cerrone ()

Jimmie Rivera () vs. Petr Yan ()

Blagoy Ivanov () vs. Tai Tuivasa ()

Prelims (ESPN)

Tatiana Suarez () vs. Nina Ansaroff ()

Pedro Munhoz () vs. Aljamain Sterling ()

Alexa Grasso () vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz ()

Calvin Kattar () vs. Ricardo Lamas ()

Prelims (ESPN+)