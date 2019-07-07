UFC 239 Bonuses, Gate & Attendance Revealed

Last night’s (Sat., July 6, 2019) UFC 239 is in the books from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and it’s safe to say it was the hardest-hitting pay-per-view of the year.

In the main event, light heavyweight champion Jon Jones outlasted a game Thiago Santos by split decision. Both men took a ton of damage in the grueling five-round war. Santos appeared to fight most of the fight with a serious knee injury. Jones had to be carried out by his corner due to Santos’ brutal inside leg kicks.

But it was undoubtedly Jorge Masvidal’s history-making win over Ben Askren on the main card that will headline the list of UFC 239 bonuses. ‘Gamebred’ knocked out Askren with a flying knee in just five seconds, leading to the fastest knockout in UFC history.

All in all, it was an incredibly tough card to pick just who deserves the $50,000 post-fight awards, as the card was full of insane action. Obviously, Masvidal took home one of the bonuses.

The UFC just revealed on Twitter that women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes joined ATT teammate Masvidal with her first-round head kick knockout of Holly Holm. There were four total “Performance of the Night” bonuses in all. Jan Blachowicz won one for his brutal second-round knockout of Luke Rockhold. Finally, Chinese fighter Song Yadong earned the last bonus for his KO on the preliminary card:

The final gate for the blowout event was $6,063,707.11, while the announced attendance was 18,358.