UFC 239 Ceremonial Weigh-ins Live Stream Tonight (July 5)

The UFC 239 ceremonial weigh-ins are set to begin.



Setting The Stage

Tomorrow night (July 6), UFC 239 will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will defend his gold against Thiago Santos.

The co-main event will see a women’s bantamweight title bout as champion Amanda Nunes puts her gold on the line against Holly Holm. It’ll be Nunes’ fourth women’s bantamweight title defense.

UFC 239 will also feature a grudge match between welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren. Luke Rockhold will make his light heavyweight debut against Jan Blachowicz. The main card will begin with welterweight action as Michael Chiesa collides with Diego Sanchez.

All fighters on the UFC 239 card weighed in earlier today. Everyone made weight. Of course this means that the two title bouts set for tomorrow night have been made official.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 239 tomorrow night. We’ll keep you posted with live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

You can see a live stream of the ceremonial weigh-ins below, which begins at 7 p.m. ET and of course stick with MMA News tomorrow for live coverage of UFC 239: