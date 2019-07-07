UFC 239 Highlights: Amanda Nunes KO’s Holly Holm With Head Kick

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes scored yet another impressive victory and this time it came at the expense of former champ Holly Holm.

The two fighters met in a bout at the UFC 239 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. As seen in the fight, Nunes dropped her with a head kick and finished her up with strikes on the ground in the first-round.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Nunes knocked out Cris Cyborg in the first round in the co-headliner of UFC 232 to win the UFC women’s featherweight title on December 29, 2018, at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

With that win, Nunes became a two-division champion as she’s the champ of the women’s bantamweight and featherweight divisions. It’s possible that Nunes’ next fight will take place in the featherweight division, which could lead to a Cyborg rematch.

Holm entered this fight 2-3 in her last five bouts and was fresh off a win over Magan Anderson by unanimous decision at the UFC 235 PPV event to earn a title shot.

