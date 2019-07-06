UFC 239 Highlights: Edmen Shahbazyan Taps Jack Marshman

Edmen Shahbazyan flattens Jack Marshman in a dominant performance.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout at the UFC 239 event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the first-round, Shahbazyan secured a single leg takedown where he got full guard and rained down some big shots.

Shahbazyan scrambled to the back of his opponent and locked in the rear-naked choke up against the fence to earn the submission win in just 1:12.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

It only took 72 seconds! @EdmenShahbazyan improves to 10-0 at #UFC239 with the first round stoppage! pic.twitter.com/dHhBOjkBS4 — UFC (@ufc) July 6, 2019

