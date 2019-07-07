UFC 239 Highlights: Jan Blachowicz KO’s Luke Rockhold With Thunderous Shot

Jan Blachowicz finishes Luke Rockhold with a thunderous shot.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC 239 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. At the end of round one, Blachowicz stunned him after landing a head kick after the bell had sounded.

In the second round, Blachowicz dropped him with a thunderous left hook and followed up with strikes on the ground.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Rockhold wobbled at the end of round 1! #UFC239 pic.twitter.com/7W48D8Df0X — UFC (@ufc) July 7, 2019

The former UFC middleweight champion had a good run in the division but after some hard thinking, he thought it was a good time to move up in weight. Rockhold, who was supposed to fight Chris Weidman at UFC 230 in November but had to pull out. He hasn’t fought since the UFC 221 event where he lost by KO in the third round.

Blachowicz was entering this fight after coming off a TKO loss to Thiago Santos back in February that snapped his four-fight winning streak.

