UFC 239 Highlights: Jon Jones Out Points Thiago Santos

Jon Jones proved yet again why he’s one of the greatest fighters ever to compete inside the Octagon. He successfully retained his light heavyweight title over Thiago Santos.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC 239 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jones won the fight over the top contender by split decision.

Many fans thought that Santos won the first two rounds but was held back by a problem with his left knee that impacted him throughout the fight. Jones took over in the third round that led to him getting the win to add to his legacy.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

The champ was able to secure a unanimous decision win over Anthony Smith in the headliner of the UFC 235 pay-per-view event in his last fight on March 2, 2019 in Las Vegas. Jones reclaimed the title in a fight that saw it vacant where he scored a TKO win over Alexander Gustafsson at the UFC 232 pay-per-view event.

Santos earned this title opportunity after he beat Jan Błachowicz by TKO in the headliner of the UFC on ESPN+ 3 event in his last fight in Prague, Czech Republic on February 23, 2019. After such an impressive showing, UFC President Dana White granted him the title opportunity.

