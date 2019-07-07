UFC 239 Highlights: Jorge Masvidal Starches Ben Askren to Make UFC History

Jorge Masvidal didn’t want to waste any time with Ben Askren.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC 239 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It only lasted five seconds as Masvidal ran out and connected with a devastating knee strike to the jaw of Askren then Masvidal landed two more punches on the ground for the win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

OH MY GOD MASVIDAL STARCHES ASKREN IN 5 SECONDS!!!#UFC239 pic.twitter.com/8oWeqSIBhW — UFC (@ufc) July 7, 2019

In five seconds, Jorge Masvidal (@GamebredFighter) records the fastest knockout in @UFC history. #UFC239



The previous record belonged to Duane Ludwig with his 6-second KO. pic.twitter.com/cKLFqFu6uh — UFC News (@UFCNews) July 7, 2019

The two UFC stars have been exchanging words well before this fight was booked. Once the promotion asked them about the fight, they agreed to do it.

Masvidal scored a second-round knockout over Darren Till in the headliner of UFC on ESPN+ 5 on March 16, 2019, at The O2 Arena in London, England. This elevated him to the spot in the division and is a clear top contender.

Askren scored a controversial submission win over former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler at the UFC 235 pay-per-view event. This marked his promotional debut.

