UFC 239 Highlights: Marlon Vera Submits Nohelin Hernandez

Marlon Vera submits Nohelin Hernandez in somewhat of a comeback.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC 239 event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the third round, Vera set up the finish with a nice knee strike to the jaw that dropped him that led to him getting full mount and rained down strikes. Hernadez gave up his back and allowed Vera to lock in the rear-naked choke for the win.

This finishing sequence came after Vera had struggled with some adversity in the second round. Despite this, he pushed through and managed to pick up a memorable win.

Originally, Vera was supposed to fight Sean O’Malley at this event but the rising prospect was pulled from the fight on short-notice due to traces of Ostarine being shown in a drug test.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

From danger to dropping bombs in an instant 💣



Suave reversal from @suave_135 #UFC239 pic.twitter.com/gbuPdhkrV5 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 7, 2019

Wow!@ChitoVeraUFC turns the tables in round 2 and gets the submission win! #UFC239 pic.twitter.com/ApN6FiRQmK — UFC (@ufc) July 7, 2019

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 239. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.