UFC 239 Highlights: Michael Chiesa Decisions Diego Sanchez

Michael Chiesa decisions Diego Sanchez in a highly anticipated fight at UFC 239.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC 239 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the first two rounds, there were several grappling exchanges in a mostly grounded fight that saw Chiesa nearly finish him with strikes and a rear-naked choke in both rounds. In the end, Chiesa earned the unanimous decision win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1147696684417163264=

This was another win in the journey of Chiesa to get back to where he was before suffering two straight losses to the likes of Kevin Lee and Anthony Pettis, with both losses coming by submission. He rebounded with a win over Carlos Condit by submission at the UFC 232 PPV event back in December.

Sanchez, who is a UFC Veteran, recently got back in the headlines by ripping off two straight wins over Craig White and Mickey Gall. In his fight against Gall that took place at the UFC 235 pay-per-view (PPV) event, the second round saw him mount Gall and pour on a beating that resulted in Sanchez picked up the TKO win.

