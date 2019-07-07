UFC 239 Highlights: Song Yadong Scores Devastating KO Win Over Alejandro Perez

Song Yadong destroys Alejandro Perez in a matter of moments.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC 239 event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the first-round, Perez stepped in with a leg kick and Yadong landed with a devastating right-hand knockout of Perez. He followed up with some shots but that’s a wrap.

After the fight, the announcers praised the young prospect of being someone to watch out for going forward. This win extends Yadong pro-MMA record to 14-3-2 with four of those wins coming under the UFC banner.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

The right hand puts Perez away in the FIRST ROUND!



Wow! #UFC239 pic.twitter.com/bbnxvMBpYI — UFC (@ufc) July 7, 2019

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 239. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.