UFC 239 Medical Suspensions: Jon Jones & Thiago Santos Face Extended Sit

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC 239, it’s their time to face those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

Jon Jones beat Thiago Santos to retain the light heavyweight title by split decision that served as the main event. In the co-headliner, Amanda Nunes KO’d Holly Holm in a women’s bantamweight title bout.

Rounding out the five bout main card was Ben Askren vs. Jorge Masvidal in a welterweight bout that saw Masvidal win in five seconds by KO, Jan Blachowicz knocking out Luke Rockhold in a light heavyweight bout, and Michael Chiesa scoring a decision win over Diego Sanchez in a welterweight bout.

UFC 239 Medical Suspensions

Some of the more notable suspensions include Jones being out for a minimum suspension of 45 days as he needs clearance by a doctor that could have him out until January as well as Santos being out until potentially January with clearance by a doctor.

Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMA Mania:

Jon Jones: Minimum suspension of 45 days. Must have left foot x-rayed, if positive must have doctor clearance or no contest until January 3, 2020. No contact until August 6, 2019.

Thiago Santos: Minimum suspension of 60 days. Must have left hand and left knee x-rayed, if positive must have doctor clearance or no contest until January 3, 2020. No contact until July 28, 2019.

Holly Holm: Suspended 60 days, no contact for 45 days.

Ben Askren: Suspended 60 days, no contact for 45 days.

Luke Rockhold: Minimum suspension of 60 days, no contact for 45 days. Must have oral and maxillofacial surgery doctor clearance for left jaw fracture or not contest until January 3. 2020. No contact until August 21, 2019.

Michael Chiesa: Must have left hand x-rayed. If positive needs doctor clearance or no contest until January 3, 2020.

Diego Sanchez: Suspended for 30 days. No contact until July 28, 2019.

Gilbert Melendez: Suspended for 45 days, no contact for 30 days.

Marlon Vera: Suspended for 30 days, no contact until July 28, 2019.

Claudia Gadelha: Must have right hand x-rayed, if positive must have doctor clearance or no contest until January 3, 2020.

Randa Markos: Must have left hand x-rayed, if positive must have doctor clearance until January 3, 2020.

Song Yadong: Minimum suspension of 30 days. Must have right foot x-rayed and MRI of left knee, if positive need doctor clearance or no contest until January 3, 2020. No contact until July 28, 2019.

Alejandro Perez: Suspended 60 days, no contact until August 21, 2019.

Jack Marshman: Suspended 14 days, no contact 14 days.

Julia Avila: Suspended 45 days, no contact for 30 days for cut above right eye.

Pannie Kianzad: Suspended for 60 days, no contact until August 21, 2019.

The UFC 239 pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card aired on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+, at 6:15 p.m. ET.