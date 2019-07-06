UFC 239 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC 239 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

Tonight (July 6) the UFC 239 pay-per-view takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main event will feature a light heavyweight title bout between champion Jon Jones and challenger Thiago Santos. The co-main event features a women’s bantamweight title bout between champ Amanda Nunes and former champion Holly Holm.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC 239 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 1:15 a.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC 239 post-fight press conference.