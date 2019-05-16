UFC 239 Poster Released

The UFC 239 poster has been released for the upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) that takes place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 6.

The poster for the upcoming UFC 239 pay-per-view (PPV) has been revealed. In the main event of the card, Jon Jones will defend his light heavyweight championship against Thiago Santos. Also, Amanda Nunes will defend her bantamweight throne against Holly Holm.

The stacked card includes a heavyweight clash between Francis Ngannou and Junior dos Santos, a welterweight bout with Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren, and Luke Rockhold’s light heavyweight debut. All the action takes place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 6.

Check out the UFC 239 poster below:

Also, check out the UFC 239 card here below:

Light heavyweight: (C) Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos

(C) Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm

Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos

Welterweight: Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren

Light heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz vs. Luke Rockhold

Featherweight: Gilbert Melendez vs. Arnold Allen

Bantamweight: Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera

Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Jack Marshman

Welterweight: Diego Sanchez vs. Michael Chiesa

What do you think about the UFC 239 poster?