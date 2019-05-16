UFC 239 Poster Released

The poster for the upcoming UFC 239 pay-per-view (PPV) has been revealed. In the main event of the card, Jon Jones will defend his light heavyweight championship against Thiago Santos. Also, Amanda Nunes will defend her bantamweight throne against Holly Holm.
The stacked card includes a heavyweight clash between Francis Ngannou and Junior dos Santos, a welterweight bout with Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren, and Luke Rockhold’s light heavyweight debut. All the action takes place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 6.
Check out the UFC 239 poster below:
Also, check out the UFC 239 card here below:
- Light heavyweight: (C) Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos
- Women’s bantamweight: (C) Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm
- Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos
- Welterweight: Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren
- Light heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz vs. Luke Rockhold
- Featherweight: Gilbert Melendez vs. Arnold Allen
- Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera
- Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Jack Marshman
- Welterweight: Diego Sanchez vs. Michael Chiesa
What do you think about the UFC 239 poster?