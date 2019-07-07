UFC 239 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Jon Jones & Amanda Nunes Top List

UFC 239 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

The UFC 239 pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card aired on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+, at 6:15 p.m. ET.

Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos in a light heavyweight title bout served as the main event that saw Jones retain his title by split decision. In the co-headliner, Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm in a women’s bantamweight title bout took place that featured Nunes score a first-round head kick KO.

Rounding out the five bout main card was Ben Askren vs. Jorge Masvidal in a welterweight bout, Jan Blachowicz vs. Luke Rockhold in a light heavyweight bout, and Michael Chiesa vs. Diego Sanchez in a welterweight bout.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMA Junkie:

Jon Jones: $40,000 def. Thiago Santos: $30,000

Amanda Nunes: $40,000 def. Holly Holm: $30,000

Jorge Masvidal: $15,000 def. Ben Askren: $3,500

Jan Blachowicz: $10,000 def. Luke Rockhold: $10,000

Michael Chiesa: $10,000 def. Diego Sanchez: $20,000

Gilbert Melendez: $5,000 def. Arnold Allen: $5,000

Marlon Vera: $10,000 def. Nohelin Hernandez: $3,500

Claudia Gadelha: $5,000 def. Randa Markos: $10,000

Song Yadong: $4,000 def. Alejandro Perez: $10,000

Edmen Shahbazyan: $3,500 def. Jack Marshman: $5,000

Chance Rencountre: $3,500 def. Ismail Naurdiev: $3,500

Julia Avila: $3,500 def. Pannie Kianzad: $3,500