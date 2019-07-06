UFC 239 Results: Jones vs. Santos

UFC 239 went down tonight (Sat. July 7, 2019) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy. It’s headlined by a meeting between UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and Thiago Santos.

Also, a women’s bantamweight title bout between champ Amanda Nunes and former champion Holly Holm also took place on the card. It’s certain to have a great night of fights from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check out MMA News’ UFC 239 results below:

Main Card

Light heavyweight title bout: Jon Jones (champion) vs. Thiago Santos

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Official Result:

Women’s bantamweight title bout: Amanda Nunes (champion) vs. Holly Holm

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Official Result:

Welterweight bout: Ben Askren vs. Jorge Masvidal

Light heavyweight bout: Jan Blachowicz vs. Luke Rockhold

Welterweight bout: Michale Chiesa vs. Diego Sanchez

Preliminary Card

Featherweight bout: Arnold Allen vs. Gilbert Melendez

Bantamweight bout: Marlon Vera vs. Nohelin Hernandez

Women’s strawweight bout: Claudia Gadelha vs. Randa Markos

Bantamweight bout: Alejandro Perez vs. Song Yadong

Middleweight bout: Jack Marshman vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Welterweight bout: Ismail Naurdiev vs. Chance Rencountre

Women’s bantamweight bout: Julia Avila vs. Pannie Kianzad

**Keep refreshing for live results**

