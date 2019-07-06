UFC 239 Salaries: Jon Jones Makes Bank

Jon Jones topped the other fighters with his paycheck from UFC 239

The Nevada State Athletic Commission released the UFC 239 salaries on Saturday night and some of the top tier talents got paid some major cash.

Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos in a light heavyweight title bout serves as the main event that saw Jones net $500,000 for defending the title while Santos, the challenger, took home $350,000.

In the co-headliner, Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm in a women’s bantamweight title bout saw Nunes make $300,000 with a $200,000 win bonus while Holm got $300,000.

Rounding out the main card is Ben Askren ($210,000; $160,000 win bonus) vs. Jorge Masvidal ($100,000; $100,000 win bonus), Jan Blachowicz ($46,000; $46,000 win bonus) vs. Luke Rockhold ($200,000; $150,000 win bonus), and Michael Chiesa ($52,000; $52,000 win bonus) vs. Diego Sanchez ($103,000; $103,000 win bonus).

UFC 239 Salaries

The UFC 239 pay-per-view event takes place on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMA Junkie:

Jon Jones ($500,000; no win bonus) vs. Thiago Santos ($350,000; no win bonus)

Amanda Nunes ($300,000; $200,000 win bonus) vs. Holly Holm ($300,000 no win bonus)

Ben Askren ($210,000; $160,000 win bonus) vs. Jorge Masvidal ($100,000; $100,000 win bonus)

Jan Blachowicz ($46,000; $46,000 win bonus) vs. Luke Rockhold ($200,000; $150,000 win bonus)

Michael Chiesa ($52,000; $52,000 win bonus) vs. Diego Sanchez ($103,000; $103,000 win bonus)

Arnold Allen ($32,000; $32,000 win bonus) vs. Gilbert Melendez ($200,000; no win bonus)

Nohelin Hernandez ($12,000; $12,000 win bonus) vs. Marlon Vera ($48,000; $48,000 win bonus)

Claudia Gadelha ($51,000; $51,000 win bonus) vs. Randa Markos ($30,000; $30,000 win bonus)

Alejandro Perez ($42,000; $42,000 win bonus) vs. Song Yadong ($45,000; $45,000 win bonus)

Jack Marshman ($30,000; $30,000 win bonus) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan ($16,000; $16,000 win bonus)

Ismail Naurdiev ($14,000; $14,000 win bonus) vs. Chance Rencountre ($14,000; $14,000 win bonus)

Julia Avila ($10,000; $10,000 win bonus) vs. Pannie Kianzad($12,000; $12,000 win bonus)