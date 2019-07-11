UFC 239 ‘Thrill and the Agony:’ Watch Reactions To Jorge Masvidal’s Flying Knee KO

UFC 239 delivered, but many would agree that Jorge Masvidal stole the show and this was showcased on “Thrill and the Agony.”

The event was held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this past Saturday night (July 6). Headlining the card was an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title bout between champion Jon Jones and Thiago Santos. The bout was contested pretty much entirely on the feet and Jones retained his gold via split decision.

The co-main event saw “champ-champ” Amanda Nunes land a devastating head kick on Holly Holm. Some brief ground-and-pound followed and the fight was called to a halt. Nunes snagged a “Performance of the Night” bonus.

What grabbed the headlines, however, was Masvidal’s record-setting knockout victory. In just five seconds, Masvidal knocked Ben Askren out cold with a flying knee. You will get to see the live reactions from UFC fighters and celebrities below.

The official YouTube channel of the UFC posted a preview of the latest edition of “The Thrill and the Agony” focusing on UFC 239. Besides showcasing the tremendous flying knee KO, the clip also gives fight fans a glimpse into the corners and families of the winners and losers for both title bouts.