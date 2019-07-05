UFC 239 Weigh-in Results & Live Stream Today (July 5)

The UFC 239 weigh-ins will take place today (July 5).

All 24 fighters on the UFC 239 card are set to tip the scales. UFC 239 will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada tomorrow night. Headlining the card will be a light heavyweight title clash between champion Jon Jones and Thiago Santos.

Also tipping the scales this morning will be co-headliners Amanda Nunes and Holly Holm. Nunes will defend her UFC women’s bantamweight title for the fourth time. Meanwhile, Holm is looking to become a two-time UFC women’s 135-pound title holder.

Here is a live stream of the weigh-ins courtesy of MMA Weekly:

Keep refreshing this page for live updates below:

Main Card (PPV)

Jon Jones (205) vs. Thiago Santos (204.5)

Amanda Nunes (135) vs. Holly Holm ()

Ben Askren (171) vs. Jorge Masvidal (170.5)

Jan Blachowicz (205.5) vs. Luke Rockhold (204.5)

Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs. Diego Sanchez (169)

Prelims (ESPN)

Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Gilbert Melendez (145.5)

Nohelin Hernandez (136) vs. Marlon Vera (136)

Claudia Gadelha () vs. Randa Markos (116)

Alejandro Perez (135.5) vs. Song Yadong (135.5)

Prelims (ESPN+)