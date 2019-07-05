UFC 239 Weigh-in Results & Live Stream Today (July 5)

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Jon Jones
Image Credit: Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

The UFC 239 weigh-ins will take place today (July 5).

All 24 fighters on the UFC 239 card are set to tip the scales. UFC 239 will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada tomorrow night. Headlining the card will be a light heavyweight title clash between champion Jon Jones and Thiago Santos.

Also tipping the scales this morning will be co-headliners Amanda Nunes and Holly Holm. Nunes will defend her UFC women’s bantamweight title for the fourth time. Meanwhile, Holm is looking to become a two-time UFC women’s 135-pound title holder.

Here is a live stream of the weigh-ins courtesy of MMA Weekly:

Keep refreshing this page for live updates below:

Main Card (PPV)

  • Jon Jones (205) vs. Thiago Santos (204.5)
  • Amanda Nunes (135) vs. Holly Holm ()
  • Ben Askren (171) vs. Jorge Masvidal (170.5)
  • Jan Blachowicz (205.5) vs. Luke Rockhold (204.5)
  • Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs. Diego Sanchez (169)

Prelims (ESPN)

  • Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Gilbert Melendez (145.5)
  • Nohelin Hernandez (136) vs. Marlon Vera (136)
  • Claudia Gadelha () vs. Randa Markos (116)
  • Alejandro Perez (135.5) vs. Song Yadong (135.5)

Prelims (ESPN+)

  • Jack Marshman (185) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (185)
  • Ismail Naurdiev (171) vs. Chance Rencountre (170.5)
  • Julia Avila (135) vs. Pannie Kianzad (135)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR