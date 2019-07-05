UFC 239 Weigh-in Results & Live Stream Today (July 5)

The UFC 239 weigh-ins will take place today (July 5).
All 24 fighters on the UFC 239 card are set to tip the scales. UFC 239 will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada tomorrow night. Headlining the card will be a light heavyweight title clash between champion Jon Jones and Thiago Santos.
Also tipping the scales this morning will be co-headliners Amanda Nunes and Holly Holm. Nunes will defend her UFC women’s bantamweight title for the fourth time. Meanwhile, Holm is looking to become a two-time UFC women’s 135-pound title holder.
Main Card (PPV)
- Jon Jones (205) vs. Thiago Santos (204.5)
- Amanda Nunes (135) vs. Holly Holm ()
- Ben Askren (171) vs. Jorge Masvidal (170.5)
- Jan Blachowicz (205.5) vs. Luke Rockhold (204.5)
- Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs. Diego Sanchez (169)
Prelims (ESPN)
- Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Gilbert Melendez (145.5)
- Nohelin Hernandez (136) vs. Marlon Vera (136)
- Claudia Gadelha () vs. Randa Markos (116)
- Alejandro Perez (135.5) vs. Song Yadong (135.5)
Prelims (ESPN+)
- Jack Marshman (185) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (185)
- Ismail Naurdiev (171) vs. Chance Rencountre (170.5)
- Julia Avila (135) vs. Pannie Kianzad (135)