UFC 240 Bonuses, Live Gate & Attendance Revealed

The UFC 240 bonuses, live gate and attendance have been released.

UFC 240 took place inside Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Headlining the card was a featherweight title clash between champion Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar. Holloway was able to keep his distance and thwart Edgar’s takedown attempts on his way to a unanimous decision victory.

The co-main event saw women’s featherweight action. Cris Cyborg looked to rebound from her 51-second knockout loss to Amanda Nunes. Standing in her way was Felicia Spencer. While Spencer made things interesting, Cyborg pulled off the unanimous decision win.

Taking home $50,000 bonus checks for “Performance of the Night” were Geoff Neal and Hakeem Dawodu. Neal earned a second-round TKO victory over Niko Price on the main card of UFC 240. As for Dawodu, he finished Yoshinori Horie via TKO in the third round.

“Fight of the Night” honors went to Deiveson Figueiredo and Alexandre Pantoja. The flyweights went the distance on the ESPN preliminary portion of the card. Figueiredo was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC officials announced that the event drew 12,144 fans. A live gate number came out to $1.4 million. MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC 240. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

Were the right choices made for the UFC 240 bonuses?