UFC 240 Bout Canceled, Alleged Reason Is Failed Drug Test

A UFC 240 (see weigh-in results here) bout is now off and a fighter claims his opponent popped.

A heavyweight bout between Tanner Boser and Giacomo Lemos was scheduled for tomorrow night (July 27). The bout was going to be featured on the UFC 240 card in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. This is no longer the case as Boser vs. Lemos has been pulled from the card.

Boser Puts Lemos On Blast

Boser took to his Facebook account and ripped Lemos, claiming that the fellow heavyweight failed a drug test.

“I am absolutely devastated to learn that I will not be fighting in two days at UFC 240. My b*tch made opponent Giacomo Lemos tested positive for a banned substance and it is too late to find a replacement as weigh ins are tomorrow morning. I thought it was strange that Lemos wouldn’t make eye contact with me at all whenever I saw him at the hotel. I know now that it’s because he’s a coward. UFC has told me that they will get me on a future card as soon as they can. I am so so sorry to all my friends and family who paid good money for tickets to come out and watch my UFC debut. I am beyond bummed.”

MMAJunkie.com was later able to confirm that Boser vs. Lemos is no longer featured on the UFC 240 card. They could not confirm whether or not Boser’s claim is correct.