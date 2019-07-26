UFC 240 Ceremonial Weigh-ins Live Stream Tonight (July 26)

The UFC 240 ceremonial weigh-ins are set to begin.



Setting The Stage

Tomorrow night (July 27), UFC 240 will take place inside Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. In the main event, featherweight champion Max Holloway will defend his gold against Frankie Edgar.

The co-main event will see a women’s featherweight bout as former champion Cris Cyborg collides with Felicia Spencer. This is Cyborg’s first bout since suffering a 51-second knockout loss to Amanda Nunes.

UFC 240 will also feature a welterweight match between Geoff Neal and Niko Price. Lightweights Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Arman Tsarukyan will share the Octagon. The main card will begin with middleweight action as Marc-Andre Barriault goes one-on-one with Krzysztof Jotko.

All fighters on the UFC 240 card weighed in earlier today. Everyone made weight. Of course this means that the title bout set for tomorrow night has been made official.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 240 tomorrow night. We’ll keep you posted with live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

You can see a live stream of the ceremonial weigh-ins below, which begins at 6 p.m. ET and of course stick with MMA News tomorrow for live coverage of UFC 240: