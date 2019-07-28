UFC 240 Highlights: Arman Tsarukyan Withstands Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Arman Tsarukyan went the distance at UFC 240.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC 240 pay-per-view event from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. While the two fighters did exchange with strikes, it was a story of who could get who on the ground and this wasn’t impressing the fans in attendance.

Tsarukyan was constantly pushing forward and trying to get a takedown but the only problem was Aubin-Mercier’s takedown defense, which was excellent and showed off often. In the end, the judges gave the win to Tsarukyan by decision.



Tsarukyan put up an impressive winning streak to get to the UFC but suffered a setback in his promotional debut as he dropped a unanimous decision loss to Islam Makhachev in April.

Aubin-Mercier, who has been fighting under the UFC banner since 2014, was looking to get back on the winning streak in this fight after snapping his four-fight winning streak. He suffered two losses in his previous outings – Alexander Hernandez in July 2018 and Gilbert Burns at UFC 231 – both coming by unanimous decision.

