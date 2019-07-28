UFC 240 Highlights: Cris Cyborg Punishes Felicia Spencer

Cris Cyborg vs. Felicia Spencer was an interesting fight, to say the least at UFC 240.

The two fighters met in a women’s featherweight bout at the UFC 240 pay-per-view event from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. In the first round, Spencer busted open Cyborg on her forehead with an elbow strike and continued to move forward with her clinch work that made the former UFC champ tired.

Cyborg did manage to land some solid strikes in the second round after Spencer pulled guard. In the later part of round two and the majority of round three, Cyborg started to pull away with her striking. Cyborg got the decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Amanda Nunes knocked out Cyborg in the first round of their co-headliner at UFC 232 to win the UFC women’s featherweight title. The fight, which marked Cyborg’s most recent Octagon appearance, went down on December 29, 2018, at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Cyborg is technically a free agent now as this was the last fight on her current UFC deal. She is now able to talk with other promotions.

Spencer beat former Invicta FC women’s featherweight champion Megan Anderson by rear-naked choke at UFC Rochester in her previous fight which marked her promotional debut.

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 240. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.