UFC 240 Highlights: Gavin Tucker Taps Seung Woo Choi

Gavin Tucker vs. Seung Woo Choi almost went the distance but ended up in a thrilling finish at UFC 240.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC 240 pay-per-view event from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. After going nearly 15 minutes through three rounds, with almost two minutes to go, Tucker gets the bodylock takedown and takes Choi’s back.

Tucker flattens Choi out for the rear-naked choke and got it in, which left Choi with no choice but to tap out. As a result of this win, Tucker moves to an 11-1 pro-MMA record with a 2-1 record under the UFC banner.

Entering this fight, Tucket beat Sam Sicilia in his promotional debut in February 2017 but lost his previous fight to Rick Glenn at the UFC 215 pay-per-view event. Both fights ended by unanimous decision.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC's official Twitter account:

