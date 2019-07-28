UFC 240 Highlights: Geoff Neal Smashes Niko Price

Geoff Neal vs. Niko Price met the expectations set out by fight fans at UFC 240.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC 240 pay-per-view event from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. In the first round, there was a double knockout.

As advertised, this fight delivered and was fireworks from the get-go. In the second round, Neal got a takedown and made his way to full guard where he smashed him with strikes for the TKO win.



Price, who has been fighting under the UFC banner since 2016, has had an impressive showing as of late with going 3-1 in his last four bouts with wins over the likes of George Sullivan by submission. He suffered a KO win over Randy Brown before dropping a first-round KO loss to Abdul Razak Alhassan at UFC 238. He rebounded with a TKO win over Tim Means in March.

Neal was 3-0 under the UFC banner entering this fight as he scored a rear-naked choke win over Brian Camozzi in February 2018, KO victory over Frank Camacho in September and decisions Belal Muhammad in January.

