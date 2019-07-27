UFC 240 Highlights: Gillian Robertson TKO’s Sarah Frota

Gillian Robertson finished Sarah Frota at UFC 240.

The two fighters met in a women’s flyweight bout at the UFC 240 pay-per-view event from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. In a fun fight, the finish came in the second round.

It happened once Robertson passed to side control and Frota regains half guard.

Frota went for the arm triangle from the bottom but Robertson got out. Roberton got the full mount and poured on strikes to earn the TKO win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

