UFC 240 Highlights: Hakeem Dawodu Head Kicks his Way to Victory

Hakeem Dawodu finished Yoshinori Horie at UFC 240.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC 240 pay-per-view event from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. In the third round, Dawodu started to pull away and land some major shots that could’ve resulted in this fight ending earlier than it did.

Dawodu got his first finish inside of the Octagon when he landed numerous knees to the body and head, and numerous elbows to the head.

This all set up him hitting a nice head kick that resulted in the referee stopping it and causing the TKO declaration.

The former WSOF Veteran lost his promotional debut by submission to Danny Henry. However, that didn’t stop him as he rattled off two straight decision wins Austin Arnett and Kyle Bochniak.

