UFC 240 Highlights: Krzysztof Jotko Decisions Marc-Andra Barriault

Krzysztof Jotko decisions Marc-Andre Barriault in a lackluster fight at UFC 240.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout at the UFC 240 pay-per-view event from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. There wasn’t a ton of action in this fight that was mostly composed of clinch work and lackluster striking exchanges.

In the end, the judges ruled that Jotko had done more in this fight to pick up the decision win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Back and forth in this one!



On to round 3 ➡️ #UFC240 pic.twitter.com/hjpEj1y6D4 — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) July 28, 2019

Jotko had five straight wins in the UFC before dropping three losses David Branch, Uriah Hall and Brad Tavares. He got back to his winning ways after a yearlong layoff when he took a unanimous decision from Alen Amedovski at UFC on ESPN+ 7 in Russia.

Barriault put together an eight-fight winning streak to get signed by the UFC. In his promotional debut, he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Andrew Sanchez in May 2019.

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 240. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.