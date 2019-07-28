UFC 240 Highlights: Max Holloway Retains Over Frankie Edgar

Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar gave fight fans a worthy main event fight at UFC 240.

The two fighters met in a featherweight title bout at the UFC 240 pay-per-view event from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Holloway successfully retained the UFC featherweight title over the future UFC Hall of Famer in an impressive performance that showed everyone who is the king of the division.

Edgar showed a ton of heart and was trying his best but as the fight went on, Edgar was having a tough time with getting his range as Holloway had the advantage.

Once the fourth round rolled around, Edgar, who had found a takedown in the third round, started to implement that strategy, although Holloway was doing a good job of staying on the feet. The judges gave Holloway the unanimous decision win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Edgar was last seen in the Octagon when he scored a unanimous decision win over Cub Swanson. The fight came back in April of 2018 at the UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Lee event. As a result of the win, he earned a title shot against “Blessed.”

In his latest fight, Holloway attempted to make history when he took on Dustin Poirier for the interim UFC lightweight title in the main event of the UFC 236 pay-per-view (PPV). However, Holloway lost the hard-fought fight via unanimous decision. The show went down on April 13, 2019, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

