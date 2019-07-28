UFC 240: Max Holloway Aims To Be A Legend Following Win Over Frankie Edgar

Max Holloway wants to go down as one of the greatest fighters to compete in mixed martial arts.

Holloway successfully defended his UFC featherweight title last night (July 27). He earned a unanimous decision victory over Frankie Edgar in the main event of UFC 240. This marks Holloway’s third successful featherweight title defense.

Max Holloway Gunning For Legendary Status

Holloway told reporters that he wants to achieve the pinnacle of MMA before his time is up. Holloway believes he has some work to do (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I’m just trying to be a legend,” Holloway said. “I’m trying to be the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world, and that’s the names I got to be up there with, and that’s respect. So like I said, all this GOAT talk and whatever, that doesn’t affect me. When it’s all said and done, I can sit back and relax, and (Jose) Aldo’s still the man.

“He’s still got the most wins, he’s got the most title defenses and so on. Until I beat those records, then maybe I can be in that conversation.”

Holloway has gone 14-1 in his last 15 outings. Many expect Alex Volkanovski to be next in line for a shot at Holloway’s gold. Volkanovski is coming off a decision win over Jose Aldo.