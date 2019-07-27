UFC 240 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC 240 post-fight press conference is here

The UFC 240 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

Tonight (Saturday, July 27, 2019) the UFC 240 pay-per-view event takes place inside the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

The main event will feature a featherweight title bout between champion Max Holloway and challenger Frankie Edgar. The co-main event features a women’s featherweight bout between Cris Cyborg and Felicia Spencer.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course, anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC 240 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 1:15 a.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC 240 post-fight press conference starts.