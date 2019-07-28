UFC 240 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Max Holloway Tops List

UFC 240 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

The UFC 240 pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card aired on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar in a featherweight title bout headlined the show with Holloway retaining. In the co-headliner, Cris Cyborg vs. Felicia Spencer in a women’s featherweight bout took place that saw the former UFC champ win by decision.

Round out the five bout main card was Geoff Neal vs. Niko Price in a welterweight bout, Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Arman Tsarukyan in a lightweight bout, and Marc-André Barriault vs. Krzysztof Jotko in a middleweight bout.

UFC 240 Reebok Fighter Payouts

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Max Holloway: $40,000 def. Frankie Edgar: $30,000

Cris Cyborg: $5,000 def. Felicia Spencer: $3,500

Geoff Neal: $4,000 def. Niko Price: $5,000

Arman Tsarukyan: $3,500 def. Olivier Aubin-Mercier: $10,000

Krzysztof Jotko: $10,000 def. Marc-Andre Barriault: $3,500

Viviane Araujo: $3,500 def. Alexis Davis: $10,000

Hakeem Dawodu: $4,000 def. Yoshinori Horie: $3,500

Gavin Tucker: $3,500 def. Seungwoo Choi: $3,500

Deiveson Figueiredo: $5,000 def. Alexandre Pantoja: $5,000

Gillian Robertson: $4,000 def. Sarah Frota: $3,500

Erik Koch: $10,000 def. Kyle Stewart: $3,500