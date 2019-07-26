UFC 240 Weigh-in Results & Live Stream Today (July 26)

The UFC 240 weigh-ins will take place today (July 26) at 11 a.m. ET.

All 22 fighters on the UFC 240 card are set to tip the scales. UFC 240 will be held inside Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada tomorrow night. Headlining the card will be a featherweight title clash between champion Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar.

Also tipping the scales this morning will be co-headliners Cris Cyborg and Felicia Spencer. Cyborg is looking to rebound from her stunning 51-second KO loss to Amanda Nunes back in Dec. 2018. As for Spencer, she’s looking to pull off a massive upset in her second UFC outing.

Main Card (PPV)

Max Holloway (145) vs. Frankie Edgar (145)

Cris Cyborg () vs. Felicia Spencer ()

Geoff Neal (170.5) vs. Niko Price (169)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier (155.5) vs. Arman Tsarukyan ()

Marc-Andre Barriault () vs. Krzysztof Jotko ()

Prelims (ESPN)

Viviane Araujo () vs. Alexis Davis (125)

Hakeem Dawodu () vs. Yoshinori Horie (145.5)

Seungwoo Choi () vs. Gavin Tucker (145)

Deiveson Figueiredo () vs. Alexandre Pantoja (125.5)

Prelims (ESPN+)

Sarah Frota () vs. Gillian Robertson (125)

Erik Koch () vs. Kyle Stewart (170.5)

NOTE: Alexander Volkanovski weighed in at 144.5 pounds. He will serve as an alternate in case Max Holloway or Frankie Edgar cannot compete tomorrow night.