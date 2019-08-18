UFC 241 Bonuses, Live Gate & Attendance Revealed

Tonight’s (Sat., August 17, 2019) UFC 241 is in the books from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. It’s time to digest the fallout of the amazing card with the UFC 241 bonuses, live gate, and attendance.

In the main event, former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic regained his title in emphatic fashion by finishing Daniel Cormier via TKO (watch the highlights here). The finish came in the fourth round following a back-and-forth war of two all-time greats. Cormier was largely controlling the early action. He was most likely up on the scorecards when the finish came. Not to be outdone, Nate Diaz outlasted former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in the co-main event after three years out of action.

Overall, it was an epic night of fights that delivered on the massive hype heaped upon it. Miocic understandably won the first $50,000 “Performance of the Night” bonus for his unreal comeback knockout.

Middleweight sluggers Paulo Costa and Yoel Romero threw down in an all-out middleweight war (watch the highlights). Costa ultimately emerged victoriously yet the fans in Anaheim also won. Costa and the “Soldier of God” took home $50,000 apiece for UFC 241’s well-deserved “Fight of the Night.” The final “Performance of the Night” bonus went to Khama Worthy for his TKO upset of Devonte Smith.

Dana White announced the attendance for event as 17,304 at the UFC 241 post-fight press conference. The live gate totaled $3,237,032 for the highest gate in California MMA history.