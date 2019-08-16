UFC 241 Bout Gets A Change In Weight Class

UFC 241 goes down on Aug. 17 and a change to the card has been announced. Manny Bermudez was set to take on Casey Kenney at bantamweight, however, that fight will now be a catchweight.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported the news per Andy Foster of the California State Athletic Commission.

According to Foster this was the UFC’s idea, but he was obviously thrilled with it. This is, theoretically, why the UFC would track fighters weights all week. Will update with more details as they come in. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 16, 2019

“UFC has moved Bermudez, Kenney fight from 135 pounds to 140. They were cutting a lot last night and UFC decided to move it up. That’s per Andy Foster from the California commission.

“According to Foster, this was the UFC’s idea, but he was obviously thrilled with it. This is, theoretically, why the UFC would track fighters weights all week. Will update with more details as they come in.”

Bermudez, of course, missed weight last time out against Benito Lopez. There, he weighed in at 140-pounds, so it became a catchweight bout. The 25-year-old has been open that he is a big bantamweight and getting the weight off is not easy. He has also fought at lightweight and featherweight on the regional scenes.

Kenney, meanwhile, is a former flyweight who moved up to bantamweight in his last two fights. So, to see Okamoto report that they were both cutting a lot of weight is surprising.

The two will fight on the ESPN prelims.