UFC 241 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Live Stream Tonight (August 16)

The last bit of formalities before tomorrow’s massive UFC 241 are set to begin with the ceremonial weigh-ins.

The anticipated pay-per-view (PPV) event will go down tomorrow night (Sat., August 17, 2019) from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. In the main event, heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier will rematch decorated former champion Stipe Miocic for the gold. The co-main event will showcase the long-overdue return of fan favorite Nate Diaz. The Stockton star will take on former lightweight champ Anthony Pettis.

Also on the main card, hulking middleweight boogeyman Yoel Romero will take on a similar physical specimen in the returning Paulo Costa. The bout could determine the next title contender at 185 pounds.

All of the fighters made weight at today’s UFC 241 early weigh-ins. The heavyweight title fight is official and UFC 241 will thankfully proceed without a hitch (other than this minor last-minute switch).

MMA News will have full, comprehensive live coverage of UFC 241 tomorrow night. We’ll keep you up to date with full live results, video highlights, and all of the breaking stories post-fight.

You can watch a live stream of the ceremonial weigh-ins beginning at 5 p.m. ET below, and of course, stick with MMA News tomorrow for live coverage of UFC 241 all weekend long: