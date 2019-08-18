UFC 241 Highlights: Derek Brunson Shuts Down Ian Heinisch

Derek Brunson shut down Ian Heinisch at the UFC 241 pay-per-view event.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout at UFC 241 that aired exclusively on ESPN pay-per-view from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The fight went the distance but it was almost over before it got going.

Heinisch lands a huge head kick in the opening moments that rocked Brunson. However, Brunson recovered and they traded shots. Throughout the fight, Brunson was tagging him with shots that left Heinisch to resort to going for take downs that were stuffed. Brunson got the unanimous decision win.

You can say that again, Joe!@ianheinischmma goes up top with the headkick and flashes the balance early #UFC241 pic.twitter.com/Swz6D2kn40 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 18, 2019

This is how #UFC241 got underway on ESPN+

Brunson scored a unanimous decision over Elias Theodorou at UFC Ottawa (also known as UFC on ESPN+9) Saturday night (May 4, 2019) at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on ESPN+.

This was an important fight as he had dropped his two latest outings inside of the Octagon. He lost to Ronaldo Souza in January 2018 and Israel Adesanya at UFC 230 by TKO later that year.

Heinisch climbed into the top 15 with an upset unanimous decision win over Antonio Carlos Jr. in his previous outing. It marked his fifth win in a row. He notably called out Brunson after that win and had been granted his wish.

