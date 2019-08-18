UFC 241 Highlights: Khama Worthy Upsets Devonte Smith With TKO Finish

Khama Worthy got people talking following his fight with Devonte Smith at the UFC 241 pay-per-view event.
The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at UFC 241 that aired on ESPN from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
Smith steps in and Worthy puts him on skates with a counter. Smith went down and Worthy follows up with a few hammer fists to end it.
This is a crazy story as Worthy was a -1000 underdog coming into this fight by oddsmakers. The UFC called him a few days ago and offered him this fight. It was an impressive upset victory.
UFC 241 Results: Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
