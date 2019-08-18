UFC 241 Highlights: Khama Worthy Upsets Devonte Smith With TKO Finish

Khama Worthy got people talking following his fight with Devonte Smith at the UFC 241 pay-per-view event.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at UFC 241 that aired on ESPN from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Smith steps in and Worthy puts him on skates with a counter. Smith went down and Worthy follows up with a few hammer fists to end it.

This is a crazy story as Worthy was a -1000 underdog coming into this fight by oddsmakers. The UFC called him a few days ago and offered him this fight. It was an impressive upset victory.

UFC 241 Results: Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

UPSET ALERT 🚨 Khama @thedeathstar_1 Worthy shocks the world by knocking out Devonte Smith on four days notice #UFC241 pic.twitter.com/SDoyOp967K — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 18, 2019

WORTHY PULLS OFF THE HUGE UPSET!@TheDeathStar_1 KOs Smith in the first round! Wow! #UFC241 pic.twitter.com/0VHe5HD5h8 — UFC (@ufc) August 18, 2019

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 241. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.