UFC 241 Highlights: Nate Diaz Earns Impressive Win Over Anthony Pettis

Nate Diaz returned in a big way against Anthony Pettis at the UFC 241 pay-per-view event.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at UFC 241 that aired exclusively on ESPN pay-per-view from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. This was a back and forth slugfest.

Diaz did a great job of eliminating the legs of Pettis with leg kicks that changed the dynamic of the fight as it went on. It turned into a boxing bout with close engagements. The fight was nearly stopped in the third round with Diaz landing knee strikes that dropped Pettis. That wasn’t the case but Diaz did get the unanimous decision win.

UFC 241 Results: Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Diaz is teeing off on Pettis as round 2 comes to a close!#UFC241 pic.twitter.com/oB6cmHTcl7 — UFC (@ufc) August 18, 2019

Diaz had not been seen in the Octagon since his rematch with Conor McGregor back at UFC 202. He suffered a majority decision loss five months after submitting McGregor in their first bout at UFC 196.

Pettis scored a second-round knockout over title contender Stephen Thompson in the headliner of UFC Nashville on March 24, 2019 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on ESPN+. Before this bout, he went 2-2 with trading wins and losses. He beat Jim Miller and Michael Chiesa while dropping fights to Dustin Poirier.

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 241. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.