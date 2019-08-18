UFC 241 Highlights: Paulo Costa Decisions Yoel Romero in Wild Fight

Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa was a wild fight at the UFC 241 pay-per-view event.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout at UFC 241 that aired exclusively on ESPN pay-per-view from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Although the fight went the distance, it was all fireworks and lived up to expectations.

Both fighters hurt and dropped each other within a minute of the first round. They would proceed to have wild exchanges throughout the round. Things started to go Romero’s way in the second half of the fight as he started to bust up the prospect. Costa grabbed the decision win in a close fight.

UFC 241 Results: Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Romero hasn’t been seen inside of the Octagon since his fight against UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in the main event of the UFC 225 pay-per-view event from Chicago, Illinois. This is where fight fans saw him lose to the UFC champion by decision.

Romero was pulled from his scheduled bout that would’ve served as the headliner of the UFC Fort Lauderdale event against Ronald Souza.

Costa was coming off a big win over Uriah Hall on the preliminary portion of the UFC 226 pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, Nevada. He entered this fight on a 12-fight winning streak.

