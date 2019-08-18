UFC 241 Highlights: Sodiq Yusuff TKO’s Gabriel Benitez

Sodiq Yusuff made a statement against Gabriel Benitez at the UFC 241 pay-per-view event.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at UFC 241 that aired exclusively on ESPN pay-per-view from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. It was a quick fight that ended in the first round.

Yussuf countered a Benitez straight left with a right hook then poured on the strikes on the ground for the finish.

UFC 241 Results: Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Yusuff has won four straight fights, including one in July 2018 against Mike Davis in a Dana White’s Contender Series bout that got him into the promotion. He picked up a first-round TKO win over Suman Mokhtarian this past December. In March, he beat Sheymon Moraes by decision at UFC on ESPN2.

Benitez has won back-to-back fights. At UFC Fight Night 139 in Chile in May 2018, he beat Humberto Bandenay by a knockout in a fight that ended the fight in 39 seconds. Prior to that fight, he picked up a decision win over Jason Knight.

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 241. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.