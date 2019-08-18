UFC 241 Highlights: Stipe Miocic TKO’s Daniel Cormier To Win Heavyweight Title

Stipe Miocic stunned Daniel Cormier at the UFC 241 pay-per-view event.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight title bout at UFC 241 that aired exclusively on ESPN pay-per-view from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The fight obviously went longer than their previous fight. It did live up to expectations with an insane pace for all of the rounds by these fighters. It was truly amazing.

While both fighters had their moments with takedowns most notably with Cormier in the first round as he scored a big slam, this fight stayed on the feet. It was a mostly striking fight with a mix of clinching and dirty boxing.

In the fourth round, Miocic earned the knockout win when he landed a flurry of strikes up against the fence that was finished on the ground.

UFC 241 Results: Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Right hand from Miocic lands but DC just keeps coming forward! #UFC241 pic.twitter.com/fTzcqV0GBa — UFC (@ufc) August 18, 2019

Two of the best heavyweights ever are straight slugging #UFC241 pic.twitter.com/Pe7twxvstZ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 18, 2019

How are we heading into round 4?!?!



Who's up on your scorecard? #UFC241 pic.twitter.com/uj16549ORX — UFC (@ufc) August 18, 2019

The first fight between Cormier and Miocic took place in the main event at the UFC 226 pay-per-view event with the champion vs. champion matchup being hyped as Cormier as then-light heavyweight champion.

Miocic lost the fight in shocking fashion via knockout in the first round to lose the heavyweight title, which marked history as Cormier became a two-division champion.

In his latest out, Cormier was able to successfully retain the title over Derrick Lewis at UFC 230. This fight served as the main event of the PPV event at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Before their first fight, Miocic was on a six-fight winning streak with four of those having the heavyweight title on the line. He successfully defended the title over the likes of Alistair Overeem, Junior Dos Santos, and Francis Ngannou in his last three bouts.

