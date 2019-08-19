UFC 241 Medical Suspensions: Paulo Costa’s Team Denies Serious Injury

Paulo Costa outlasted Yoel Romero in a violent, three-round war (highlights here) certain to be a classic at Saturday’s UFC 241 from Anaheim. He emerged victoriously, but he’s facing a potential max term on the UFC 241 medical suspensions list.

According to the suspensions obtained today by MMA Junkie, the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) has suspended Costa 180 days pending medical clearance for a broken right foot. Costa’s manager Wallid Ismael, in turn, denied that ‘Borrachinha’ had suffered any such injury. He supposedly underwent x-rays following the grueling fight and was cleared of any fractures.

UFC 241 was a hard-hitting, violent event overall, and the medical suspensions show it. In the main event, Stipe Miocic won back his UFC heavyweight title by knocking out Daniel Cormier. Cormier was suspended 40 days for the knockout while Miocic will be out 40 days himself with a left eye laceration. In the co-main event, Nate Diaz returned from three years off to outlast Anthony Pettis. ‘Showtime’ broke his foot early in the fight and will be out 180 days pending that injury and a possible broken orbital.

Costa’s opponent Romero is also facing a possible 180-day suspension for a broken rib. Three others also drew potential six-month sits. Sodiq Yussif is out with a possible knee fracture, Gabriel Benitez is facing a possible foot fracture, and Derek Brunson was suspended for a potentially broken left leg.

Check out the fully disclosed UFC 241 medical suspensions below.

Full UFC 241 Medical Suspensions:

–Stipe Miocic: suspended mandatory seven days; also suspended 40 days with 30 days no contact for left eye laceration.

–Daniel Cormier: suspended mandatory seven days; also suspended 40 days with 30 days no contact for KO.

–Nate Diaz: suspended mandatory seven days; also suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for hard bout; and suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact for right eye laceration.

–Anthony Pettis: suspended mandatory seven days; also suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for hard bout; and suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for possible right foot and orbital fracture.

–Paulo Costa: suspended mandatory seven days; also suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for possible right foot fracture.

–Yoel Romero: suspended mandatory seven days; also suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for possible right rib fracture; and suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for hard bout.

–Sodiq Yusuff: suspended mandatory seven days; also suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact for right eyebrow laceration; and suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for possible left knee fracture.

–Gabriel Benitez: suspended mandatory seven days; also suspended 40 days with 30 days no contact for TKO; suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for possible right foot fracture; and suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact for left eyebrow laceration.

–Derek Brunson: suspended mandatory seven days; also suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for possible left leg fracture.

–Ian Heinisch: suspended mandatory seven days; also suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for hard bout.

–Khama Worthy: suspended mandatory seven days.

–Devonte Smith: suspended mandatory seven days; also suspended 40 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for TKO.

–Corey Sandhagen: suspended mandatory seven days.

–Raphael Assuncao: suspended mandatory seven days; also suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact for right eyelid laceration.

–Drakkar Klose: suspended mandatory seven days.

–Christos Giagos: suspended mandatory seven days; also suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for hard bout; and suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact for left eyebrow laceration.

–Casey Kenney: suspended mandatory seven days.

–Manny Bermudez: suspended mandatory seven days; also suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for hard bout.

–Hannah Cifers: suspended mandatory seven days.

–Jodie Esquibel: suspended mandatory seven days; also suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for possible right arm fracture.

–Kyung Ho Kang: suspended mandatory seven days.

–Brandon Davis: suspended mandatory seven days.

–Sabina Mazo: suspended mandatory seven days.

–Shana Dobson: suspended mandatory seven days; also suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for possible orbital fracture.